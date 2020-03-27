Vietnam’s veterinary authorities have finished the animal quarantine procedures and customs are ready for customs clearance.



Currently, nearly 2,000 tons of pork from Russia have been loaded to vessels to transport to Vietnam in the coming time. The total volume of foreign pork was imported by 15 enterprises, of which, Nhieu Loc Co., Ltd imported most with 1,100 tons of pork.



Earlier, due to the request to reduce and stabilize pork price, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development worked with the Miratorg Corporation on cooperation to promote import and export in the field of agriculture, forestry, and fishery, emphasizing that Vietnam would import pork from this group.



On the same day, the ministry said that from July last year, farms and enterprises in Vietnam have started to repopulate pig herds and recover animal husbandry after the African swine fever epidemic. According to the calculation, the supply and demand of pork will be balanced by the end of the second quarter of this year.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan