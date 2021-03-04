  1. Business

Nearly 700 Vietnamese enterprises eligible to export seafood to Taiwan

SGGP
The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has just sent a document to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei City, announcing the update of the list of 697 Vietnamese seafood enterprises that meet the standards and are qualified for exporting seafood to Taiwan (China).
Thus, compared to a total of 638 Vietnamese enterprises licensed by TFDA to export seafood to this market in October 2019, now the number of enterprises has increased by 59.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), although Taiwan is not in the top ten major seafood import markets of Vietnam, seafood import turnover from Vietnam of this market is quite stable with over US$100 million per year, accounting for 1.3-1.8 percent of the total seafood export value of the country.

By Dung Le – Translated by Bao Nghi

