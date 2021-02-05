  1. Business

Nearly 86,300 securities accounts opened in January

According to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD), domestic investors opened 86,269 new securities accounts in January this year. Of the newly-opened accounts, 86,000 belonged to individual investors. It is the month with the highest number of new securities trading accounts ever.
Besides, 476 new accounts were opened by foreign investors last month. It is also the highest figure since June 2018 to now.

With the strong participation from domestic investors, the VN-Index sometimes reached the 1,200-point mark before making corrections in January.

In the trading session on February 4, the VN-Index closed at 1,122 points, up 0.8 percent compared to the beginning of the year. Market liquidity also set a new record high with a trading value of many sessions standing above VND20 trillion - the highest liquidity level in history.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi

