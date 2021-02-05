Nearly 86,300 securities accounts opened in January

Besides, 476 new accounts were opened by foreign investors last month. It is also the highest figure since June 2018 to now.



With the strong participation from domestic investors, the VN-Index sometimes reached the 1,200-point mark before making corrections in January.



In the trading session on February 4, the VN-Index closed at 1,122 points, up 0.8 percent compared to the beginning of the year. Market liquidity also set a new record high with a trading value of many sessions standing above VND20 trillion - the highest liquidity level in history.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi