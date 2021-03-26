Nearly 90 percent of Vietnam enterprises impacted by Covid-19

Vietnam Youth Federation and Young Businesspeople Association – Ho Chi Minh City (YBA-HCMC) yesterday co-held a ceremony to receive the Labor Order – First Class by the State and the meeting ‘Discussion between Municipal Leaders and Young Business People in 2021’.
Many commercial banks have submitted to their shareholders and proposed to increase charter capital in the context that credit growth must ensure capital adequacy ratio (CAR) following the international standards Basel II.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong yesterday hosted a summary conference for the forestry sector in 2020, setting the target of US$14 billion export turnover from wood and forest products in 2021.
SHTPLabs, a member of Saigon Hi-tech Park (located in Ho Chi Minh City), has continuously launched new products of companies in the site to the market. This has proved the effectiveness of a strong connection between research centers and related businesses in the commercialization process.
Vietnam’s stock market crossed a record high of 1,200 points in the trading session on March 18 as the information that the US Federal Reserves (FED) would not raise its interest rate until 2023 affected positively the stock markets. The US Dow Jones also surpassed the 33,000-point mark for the first time.