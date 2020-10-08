Nearly US$330 million mobilised via latest G-bond auction

The Treasury offered VND9 trillion worth of G-bonds, including VND5 trillion worth of 15-year bonds, VND2 trillion of 20-year bonds, and another VND2 trillion of 30-year bonds.It raised VND5 trillion worth of 15-year bonds with an annual yield rate of 2.66 percent, down 0.3 percent from the previous auction on September 30.A total of VND2 trillion was mobilised from 20-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 3.02 percent, down 0.24 percent from the September 30 auction.Bonds with 30-year maturity raised VND646 billion with an annual interest rate of 3.25 percent, down 0.23 percent compared to the previous auction.So far this year, the State Treasury has collected over VND236.34 trillion from G-bond auctions at the HNX.

VNA