One Commune One Product trade fair opened in Hau Giang

The event featured more than 250 booths of enterprises from Ho Chi Minh City Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and most parts of the Mekong Delta provinces and cities such as Dong Thap, Can Tho, Bac Lieu, Kien Giang, Bac Lieu, Vinh Long, An Giang, Hau Giang, etc. They have provided and introduced agro-forestry- fishery products with the application of advanced technologies in manufacturing processes, handicraft villages’ products, OCOP-certified products under the program of one product per Commune and many local specialty products.



According to Standing Vice Chairman of Provincial People's Committee of Hau Giang Mr.Truong Canh Tuyen, the fair could open new opportunities for OCOP-certificated and pre-OCOP products of the Southern region in general and Hau Giang in particular to access markets.

Additionally, it is expected to strengthen connectivity between provinces and cities, bring more and more integration chances, promote economic exchange and cooperation between Hau Giang and other localities nationwide, improve the competitiveness for the enterprises, especially help the people access to high quality OCOP-certified products.

Currently, Hau Giang has a favorable output market with 46 OCOP products rated 3 to 4 star standards. The province also focuses on the community-based tourism development and strives to increase the values of the OCOP product chain.

The event will last until December 21.

By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong ​