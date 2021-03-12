Only easy-land-clearance projects allowed in Foreign Investment List

The 159 selected projects this time are of different fields, ranging from transport (34 projects), agriculture – forestry and fisheries (37), manufacturing and services (17), industrial park infrastructure (24), culture – sports – tourism (14), energy (9), information technology (9).

Since the final decision to carry out these projects belongs to investors, the reality shows that in the end, many of them have been neglected by investors.

To amend this unwanted situation, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung shared that projects entering the list this time must satisfy specific criteria. Also, sufficient information must be presented so that interested investors can carefully consider the feasibility of those projects for their final decision.

Noticeably, only projects that have finished land clearance or own favorable conditions for this task to ensure the feasibility are allowed in this list.

The list is built based on adjustable principles and is updated annually.

There is a high priority to national key projects; projects by strategic investors and multi-national corporations; projects to construct innovative centers and research labs; projects of an inter-regional nature to create industrial zones; projects to boost connections between areas in the nation to take full advantages of each region’s strengths.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Vien Hong