Order congestion on HoSE’s trading system expected to be resolved by early July





According to Minister Ho Duc Phoc, in the past time, the Ministry of Finance held many meetings, as well as established a working group, to entirely handle the situation of order congestion on the HoSE. The Minister of Finance and leaders of the ministry also worked and directed the SSC and the HoSE to jointly seek solutions to tackle the problem. At the same time, the HoSE’s leaders were asked to review and report specifically on the situation of order congestion in the past time.* In the trading session on June 11, Vietnam’s stock market took place positively, with the VN-Index jumping by nearly 29 points. Although the market liquidity was high, the HoSE's trading system did not encounter order congestion as before.Ending the trading session, the VN-Index rallied by 28.16 points to close at 1,351.74 points, with 293 gainers, 104 losers, and 46 unchanged stocks. Meanwhile, the HNX-Index gained 5.37 points to wrap week at 316.69 points, with 147 gainers, 62 losers, and 66 unchanged stocks. The trading value of the whole market reached nearly VND30 trillion.

By Quang Minh, Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao