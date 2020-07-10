Over 1,000 Japanese enterprises attend investment promotion conference

The Ministry of Planning and Investment in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) held the conference.



This is the first time the large-scale investment promotion conference took place under online form with the participation of many Japanese enterprises, expressing concernment and expectation of the Japanese business community to Vietnam.



The conference provided the latest information featuring Vietnam's business and investment environment to Japanese enterprises, notably newly promulgated important legal documents such as the revised Law on Investment, the amended Law on Enterprises, the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP), etc as well as information related to Vietnam's preparation of land, labor and energy to receive flows of foreign investment as well as create the most favorable business conditions for foreign investors including Japanese firms in Vietnam.

According to Chief Representative of Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Representative Office in Hanoi Mr. Agui Toru, Vietnam is considered as an important partner of JBIC in the fields of infrastructure, production and resources. Japanese SMEs now rank 3rd in the Vietnamese market with 82 projects.



According to a survey of Japanese investors from Japan Trade Promotion Organization in Asia and Oceania, 63.9 percent of Japanese enterprises in Vietnam will continue to expand their business activities.



Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang said that the Japanese enterprises and foreign investors are expected to have more and more investment opportunities in Vietnam with increasingly synchronized legal framework along with the channels connecting the domestic and foreign markets, potentials, advantages and determination of the Government, ministries, localities on improving the business investment environment to attract foreign investment.



The Ministry of Planning and Investment pledged to promote further its advisory role to help the Government create breakthroughs in reforming the business investment environment and innovating business support models, added Mr. Thang.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong