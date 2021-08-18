Over 10,000 Australian consumers to taste Vietnamese rice

The 'Viet Nam, Land of World’s Best Rice' programme (Source: moit.gov.vn)

Organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia and a number of enterprises, the programme features a series of activities between August 18 and September 27, aiming at trademark promotion and trade connectivity.

The rice gifts will be distributed via the M-Import company and MCQ supermarket chain.

In addition, AusViet company will also offer hundreds of promotional gifts of Vietnam’s ST25 and Jasmine Vilaconic rice trademarks in Melbourne.

In Sydney, an event inviting local people to try cooked rice using different Vietnamese rice products available in Australia is scheduled to be held based on local social distancing conditions.

A virtual rice exhibition will also take place at the end of the programme.

According to the Trade Office, in July, despite the fact that Australia was cutting its rice import, Vietnamese rice exported to the market grew impressively by 37.03 percent from the same period last year.

