Over 130,000 tons of rice allocated to 24 pandemic-hit localities

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)



Upon proposals put forward by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh agreed to distribute the volume of rice to affected people in Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Dong Thap, Tay Ninh, Ca Mau, Vinh Long, Long An, Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Khanh Hoa, Binh Duong, Ben Tre, Binh Dinh, An Giang, Nghe An, Tien Giang, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Phu Yen, Da Nang, Can Tho, Binh Thuan, Ninh Thuan and Ho Chi Minh City.

The rice must be promptly allocated to eligible recipients in line with current regulations and Covid-19 control rules, stated the decision.More than 8.6 million people in the 24 provinces and cities in Vietnam need emergency food relief due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs.On August 16, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh agreed to offer more than 4,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to support pandemic-hit people in three provinces of Binh Phuoc, Bac Lieu and Soc Trang.