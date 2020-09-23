  1. Business

Over 150 foreign importers approach Vietnamese agricultural products, food

SGGP
More than 150 importers from 28 countries and territories around the world yesterday had online transactions with Vietnamese agricultural products and food producers, traders and exporters in the capital city of Hanoi under the trade promotion program of the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This has been the largest online trade conference in the agricultural and food sector so far which simultaneously connected with many foreign markets.

Through the trade conference, Vietnamese businesses and foreign importers have better understood each other's needs and capacities heading to reach agreements on business cooperation opportunities based on the benefits of enterprises, mutually support to overcome the pandemic, build a sustainable business development strategy as well as diversify agricultural products and foodstuffs.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong

