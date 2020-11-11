Over 2,900 backlog containers remain in Cat Lai port





Of these, the specialized agencies have checked and classified 1,632 containers, including 1,473 scrap containers and 159 other containers). Currently, the agencies are conducting inventory procedures for 274 containers.79 backlog containers in 2019 and from the beginning of 2020 up to now were handled via selling worth more than VND4.9 billion (US$212,000). 41 containers and 339 packages were destroyed and 37 sub-standard scrap containers were re-exported.In order to handle the above backlogged goods, the Saigon Port Area 1 Customs Branch has coordinated with Saigon Newport Corporation to make detailed statistics and notify relevant organizations and individuals, as well as posting information to find the container’s owners. The number of goods stored in containers consisted diverse types including consumer goods, scrap, etc.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong