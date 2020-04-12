Over 32,000 new securities accounts opened in March

This is the most securities accounts opened in a month since VN-Index established its peak of 1,200 points in 2018. It is notable that March was the most decline of Vietnam Stock Exchange in history with a record decrease of VN-Index of nearly 25 percent due to impact of Covid-19.Foreign investors only opened 191 new securities accounts in March being the lowest number in three recent years, VSD reported. According to securities companies, the nationwide social distancing requirement becomes an opportunity for the stock market to attract more new investors.Along with that, the sharp decline of the stock market (by the end of March, the VN-Index dropped by more than 31 percent compared to the end of 2019) as well as the authorities' cut of many types of transaction costs have attracted investors.

By Minh Huy-Translated by Huyen Huong