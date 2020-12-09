  1. Business

Over 3.7 million purchase orders join Online Friday 2020

SGGP
According to the Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, there were more than 3.7 million purchase orders placed via e-commerce websites and mobile devices during 60-hour Online Friday program, a significant increase of 267 percent compared to the average figures of ordinary days.

Over 3.7 million purchase orders join Online Friday 2020

The online shopping began from December 4 to noon of December 6, attracting 11.2 million viewers on applications and mobile devices. Around 247,112 authentic products were introduced during the event. 

The price comparison was considered as the most used feature in the event with over 1.4 million interactions. In addition, the QR scanning program for vouchers hunting reached 1.1 million QR scans. MegaStream event promoting Vietnam's online shopping day attracted over 4.9 million visits on mobile devices during four hours, running from 8PM to the midnight of December 3 and was broadcasted live. Within 60 hours, there was no payment system or network error.

This is the seventh times that the E-commerce agency organized the Online Friday. The event does not only help consumers own high quality products at affordable prices, but it also makes enterprises have their businesses cooperation chance and contributes to promoting the production and business activities in the country.


By Hai Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more