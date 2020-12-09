Over 3.7 million purchase orders join Online Friday 2020





The online shopping began from December 4 to noon of December 6, attracting 11.2 million viewers on applications and mobile devices. Around 247,112 authentic products were introduced during the event.The price comparison was considered as the most used feature in the event with over 1.4 million interactions. In addition, the QR scanning program for vouchers hunting reached 1.1 million QR scans. MegaStream event promoting Vietnam's online shopping day attracted over 4.9 million visits on mobile devices during four hours, running from 8PM to the midnight of December 3 and was broadcasted live. Within 60 hours, there was no payment system or network error.This is the seventh times that the E-commerce agency organized the Online Friday. The event does not only help consumers own high quality products at affordable prices, but it also makes enterprises have their businesses cooperation chance and contributes to promoting the production and business activities in the country.

By Hai Ha- Translated by Huyen Huong