Over 6,500 tons of farm produce exported via Lao Cai border gate

From February 8-12, Lao Cai border gate imported the loads of farm produce on 613 trucks and exported those on 363 others, mostly dragon fruit, water melon, banana and jackfruit, said deputy head of the border gate’s customs branch Tran Anh Tu.The total exports-imports via the border gate neared 13,000 tons worth US$ 5.3 million during the period. Vietnam’s farm produce export to China totalled over 6,500 tons valued at around US$ 4 million. The figure is expected to increase in the coming days.On February 11, a border market in China’s Hekou township also opened again after days of temporary shutdown due to the epidemics, thus facilitating trade activities.

VNA