Over 7,200 certificates of origin issued for exports to EU under EVFTA

The certified goods were mostly footwear, seafood, plastics, coffee, garments, handbags, suitcases, vegetables, and rattan products.



Major importers are Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the UK, who have seaports and serve as logistics hubs in the EU.

Experts said the trade pact, which came into force on August 1, will help Vietnam diversify its export markets as well as export products. A wide range of Vietnamese goods have benefited from tariff reductions, such as farm produce, seafood, footwear, and electronic products.

The MoIT will continue to support local companies in the time to come, ensuring exporters know how to take full advantage of the EVFTA and have a thorough understanding of C/O. It will also work closely with EU partners to address difficulties while implementing the trade pact in a timely manner.

Businesses requiring C/O guidelines can contact the ministry’s Foreign Trade Agency via email at co@moit.gov.vn or xnk-xxhh@moit.gov.vn.