Over US$840 million poured into industrial parks in Binh Duong Province

The amount accounting for 40 percent compared to the same period last year makes up 67.9 percent of the province’s total foreign direct investment . 75 projects have received investment registration certificates while 56 projects received more investment and 157 projects registered to raise capital and buy shares.



For instance, H9BC Investment Company located in Thu Dau Mot Town raised its registered capital to $78 million; Singaporean Sung Shin Tech Limited Company in Tan Dong Hiep B Industrial Park raised its registered capital to $30 million.

The People’s Committee in Binh Duong Province has just issued guidance on receiving foreign experts for short time to meet companies’ human resource demand.





By Xuan Trung – Translated by Dan Thuy