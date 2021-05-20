  1. Business

Over VND10 trillion of FDI poured in six wind power projects in Dak Lak

The authorities in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have granted in-principle investment approval to six foreign-funded wind power projects worth more than VND10.08 trillion (US$436.5 million).
Of the projects, there are two wind power plants from the Singaporean-invested VNM company. The two boast a total capacity of 70 MW and cost over VND2.21 trillion.

Accordingly, the 20 MW-Alpha VNM plant, valued at VND650 billion, will be developed in three communes of Ea Sol, Dlie Yang and Ea Hiao on an area of nearly 6.5ha.

Meanwhile, the 50MW-Beta plant will cover 10.9ha in eight communes of Dat Hieu, An Binh, Doan Ket, Thong Nhat, Binh Tan, Cu Bao, Ea Ngai and Ea Tul with a cost of VND1.56 trillion.

With attractive investment attraction policies and favorable natural conditions, Dak Lak has become a destination for many solar and wind power projects.

