Over VND1.28 trillion mobilized through G-bond auction

The State Treasury offered VND3.5 trillion worth of G-bonds, including 10-year, 15-year, and 20-year bonds. Of which 10-year and 15-year term bonds were worth VND1.5 trillion each, and 20-year term bonds were worth VND500 billion.



The auction mobilized more than VND1.28 trillion with interest rates for all terms 0.1 percent higher compared to the previous auction.



Particularly, bonds with 10-year maturity raised VND800 billion with an interest rate of 2.38 percent per annum. Those with a 15-year term attracted VND350 billion with an annual yield rate of 2.73 percent; 20-year bonds were bought with a total value of VND138 billion with an annual interest rate of 3.1 percent.



Since the beginning of this year, the State Treasury has collected VND34.8 trillion worth of G-bonds through auctions on the HNX.





By Quang Minh – Translated by Bao Nghi