Over VND70 trillion of public investment capital yet to be allocated

Of which, domestic capital is nearly VND63.43 trillion, not including the capital of the national target program, and foreign capital is nearly VND6.68 trillion.



There are 34 ministries and 38 provinces that have not yet fully allocated the assigned capital plan. Meanwhile, according to regulations, the capital allocation must be completed before December 31 annually, but many localities still implement it sluggishly.



Besides, many ministries, industries, and localities have improperly allocated capital. As for the allocation of foreign capital, some ODA projects have not ensured the approved allocation and on-lending rates; projects have not been allocated the on-lending capital from the local budget.



To speed up the allocation of public investment capital, the MoF has petitioned the Prime Minister to direct ministries, industries, and localities to urgently complete the detailed allocation of the plan for public investment capital in 2021 and update the capital plan on the budget and treasury management system.





By Che Han – Translated by Bao Nghi