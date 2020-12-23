Overseas remittances transferred to HCMC estimated at US$5.5 billion

It is estimated that the number of overseas remittances transferred to the city will reach around US$5.5 billion this year, higher than the level of $5.3 billion last year.



According to a recent announcement of the World Bank, in 2020, the number of overseas remittances to Vietnam will possibly decrease by more than 7 percent compared to last year, to about $15.7 billion, accounting for 5.8 percent of gross domestic product. However, Vietnam will still be in the top ten countries with the largest overseas remittances.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh