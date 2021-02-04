Overseas remittances transferred to HCMC reach US$6.1 billion

The above figure surpasses about $600 million compared to the forecasts of financial institutions.



In recent years, overseas remittances to HCMC have advanced by an average of 8-10 percent per year, mainly from the US, Europe, Australia, and Taiwan (China). The US accounts for a large proportion because there are many expatriates in this market, and these people mainly come from Southern provinces, especially HCMC. Therefore, the number of foreign remittances transferred to HCMC usually accounts for about 30-40 percent of the country's overseas remittances.





By Hanh Nhung – Translated by Thuy Doan