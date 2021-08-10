  1. Business

Pangasius exports hit US$931 million in first seven months

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, seafood enterprises exported 70,000 tons of pangasius products in July, worth US$148 million. Pangasius exports exceeded 458,000 tons in the first seven months of this year, worth $931 million.
Among the export markets of pangasius products, from the beginning of the year to now, the US, Mexico, and Brazil posted the highest increase while the EU, the ASEAN, and the UK markets saw a decrease compared to the same period last year. Seafood enterprises in the Mekong Delta said that the average export price of pangasius products in recent months reached about $2.11 per kilogram, slightly edging up compared to the first months of last year.

According to forecasts, Vietnam's pangasius exports in the third quarter of this year will continue to post good growth, thanks to increasing global demand and a stable supply of pangasius fish in the Mekong Delta. Currently, enterprises continue to focus on promoting pangasius exports to large and traditional markets, such as the US, China, and the ASEAN, at the same time, accelerating the exploitation of markets in South America and North America.

By Ngoc Dan – Translated by Gia Bao

