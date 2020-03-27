Payment deadline extension proposed for over US$3 bln in taxes

In the MoF’s draft decree submitted to the Government on March 26, this ministry suggested the payment deadline extension for over VND61.6 trillion in added value tax for businesses, over VND11.1 trillion in corporate income tax, over VND3 trillion in taxes for individuals and households doing business, and over VND4.5 trillion in land rental tax.

It proposed the extension be applied to companies, organisations, households and individuals with production and business activities in agriculture, forestry and related services; fishing and aquaculture; food production and processing; textiles; manufacturing of garment, footwear, rubber products, electronic items, computers and optical products; and making of automobiles and other motorised vehicles, except for passenger cars with nine seats and below.

Other proposed beneficiaries include those operating in the spheres of rail, road, waterway and air transport; warehouse and storing; activities supporting transport; accommodation and food services; tourism and support services; education and training; health care and social assistance; artistic composition and entertainment activities; sports; activities of botanical gardens, zoos and nature reserves; activities of amusement parks; and cinema activities.

