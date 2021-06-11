Petrol, diesel rise sharply

Petrol and diesel prices in the country rise sharply from 3pm on June 11. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, RON 95 petrol is now no more than VND19, 048 per liter, representing an increase of VND222 per liter compared to the previous price while the price of RON95-III does not exceed VND20, 164 per liter, marking a rise of VND633 per liter.



Similarly, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are not higher VND15, 488 and VND14, 412 per liter respectively, saw an increase of VND674 to VND587 per liter compared to the previous prices.

The price of mazut 180CST 3.5S is now set at no more than VND14, 954 per kilo, showing a rise of VND675 from the previous price.

The two ministries also decided to make the use of the price stabilization fund for petroleum. Subsidies for E5 RON 92 and RON95 were VND1, 600 and VND600 per liter; diesel and kerosene were VND300 and VND200 per liter; and mazut remained at zero.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh