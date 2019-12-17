Petrol drops, oil climbs

Particularly, the price of E5 RON92 gasoline slid VND90 per liter to not higher than VND19,729 per liter; the price of RON95-III went down VND192 per liter to a maximum of VND20,886 per liter; the price of diesel oil 0.05S gained VND75 per liter to a maximum of VND16,063 per liter; the price of kerosene surged VND54 per liter to a maximum of VND15,016 per liter; mazut oil jumped VND170 per kilogram to a maximum of VND11,358 per kilogram.



Also, in accordance with the ministries’ order, along with the aforesaid adjustments, the setting up level of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund was same at VND100 per liter for biofuel E5 RON92, diesel oil and kerosene, VND400 per liter for RON95 gasoline and VND800 per kilogram for mazut oil.



At the same time, fuel wholesalers were allowed to tap the fund VND100 per liter for E5 RON92 gasoline.

By Ha My – Translated by Bao Nghi