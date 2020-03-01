Petrol price decreased by the end of February

The retail price of biofuel E5 RON 92 fell by VND157 to a maximum of VND18,346 per liter. The price of RON 95-III also dropped by VND253 to a maximum of VND19,127 per liter. Meanwhile, diesel slid VND390 a liter to VND14,785; kerosene reduced VND278 liter to VND13,676. The prices of mazut increased by VND102 and is sold at VND11,754.



According to the decision of the inter -Ministries of Finance and Industry and Trade, the usage of the petrol price stabilization fund for E5 RON92 and RON95 were VND100 and VND500; diesel and kerosene were VND700 and mazut was VND100.





By Quang Minh - Translated by Kim Khanh