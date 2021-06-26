Petrol price rises VND700 per liter on June 26





Accordingly, the price of bio-fuel E5 RON 92 is VND19,760 per liter, an increase of VND712; and that of RON95-III, VND20,916, a rise of VND752 per liter. The ceiling price of diesel 0.05S is VND16,119, up VND671; while that of kerosene is not higher than VND15,051, and that of mazut, VND15,449.According to the two ministries, with the recovery of production and business activities after being heavily affected by the Covid-19, the sharp increase in the world's demand for gasoline will have an impact on the price of petroleum products in the coming time.Announcements regarding fuel price changes are scheduled every 15 days to keep up with swings in the global market.

VNA