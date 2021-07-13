At a petrol station (Photo: VNA) Accordingly, the price of bio-fuel E5 RON 92 is VND20,610 per litre, an increase of VND850 ; and that of RON95-III, VND21,783, a rise of VND867 per litre. The price per litre of diesel 0.05S is VND16,537, up VND418.



Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and mazut are VND15,503 per litre and VND15,670 per kg, increasing VND452 and VND221, respectively.

According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market had been fluctuating, mostly increases, for the past 15 days.

Announcements regarding fuel price changes are scheduled every 15 days to keep up with swings in the global market.