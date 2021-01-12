Petrol prices climb for four straight times

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 gasoline surged by VND430 to VND15,948, and that of RON95 rose by VND451 to VND16,930 per liter, respectively.



Except for RON95 gasoline, whose appropriation for the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund was VND100 per liter, the ministries ordered fuel enterprises not to set up the fund for the rest of petrol products. At the same time, they allowed fuel enterprises to tap VND1,100 per liter for E5 RON92 gasoline, or its price would increase by VND1,530 per liter, and VND200 per liter for RON95 gasoline or its price would climb by VND651 per liter.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao