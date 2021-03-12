Petrol prices continue to rise VND700-800 per liter

Accordingly, the prices of RON 95-III petrol and E5 RON 92 are now over VND18,881 and VND17,722 a liter, respectively.



The price of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now no more than VND14,401 and VND13,173 per liter while mazut 180CST 3.5S is now sold at no more than VND13,769 per kilogram.

The ministries have also decided to spend the Price Stabilization Fund to limit the increase of petrol price. The usage of the fund for E5 RON 92 and RON 95 are VND2,000 and VND1,100 a liter. It is VND600 a liter of diesel, VND600 a liter of kerosene and VND600 a kilogram of mazut.

This is the eight time retail petrol and oil prices have risen. The latest fuel price adjustment is based on a recent increase in petroleum prices in international markets.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh