Petrol prices down slightly on July 27

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel dropped VND112 to a maximum of VND20,498 (US$0.89) per litre, while that of RON95-III down VND102 to no more than VND21,681 per litre.

The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene also went down VND162 and VND105 to VND16,375 and VND15,398 per litre, respectively.

According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market had been fluctuating, mostly increases, for the past 15 days.

The ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices in line with the global market.

Vietnamplus