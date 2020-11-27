Petrol prices go up again

Global gasoline prices in the past 15 days decreased slightly in the first days and then increased sharply. The average prices of finished petroleum products in the last 15 days rose by 9-15 percent. Products, such as diesel, kerosene, and mazut oil, surged unexpectedly. Specifically, RON 92 gasoline used to prepare E5 RON 92 gasoline was priced at US$46,377 per barrel, up $4 per barrel, or an increase of 9.45 percent over the previous period. RON95 gasoline was at $47,526 per barrel, up $3.96 per barrel, or an increase of 9.07 percent. Diesel oil 0.05S fetched $48,633 per barrel, up $6.32 per barrel, or an increase of 14.93 percent. Kerosene was at $46,764 per barrel, up $5.54 per barrel, or an increase of 13.43 percent.

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 gasoline is not higher than VND14,494 per liter, an increase of VND609 per liter compared to the previous price; RON95-III gasoline not higher than VND15,351 per liter, up VND650 per liter; Diesel oil 0.05S not higher than VND11,434 per liter, an increase of VND596 per liter; Kerosene not higher than VND10,138 per liter, an increase of VND576 per liter; Mazut oil 180CST 3.5S not higher than VND11,742 per kilogram, an increase of VND651 per kilogram.As for the appropriation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, the ministries announced that there would be no fund for E5 RON92 gasoline, kerosene, and mazut oil. However, the appropriation of RON95 gasoline and diesel oil would be VND100 per liter.Fuel traders are allowed to tap VND1,000 per liter for biofuel E5 RON92, VND200 per liter for RON95 gasoline, VND300 per liter for diesel oil and kerosene, and VND200 per kilogram for mazut oil.According to the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance, in recent months, the spending of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund has continuously been at high levels. In this adjustment, if fuel traders do not continue to use the fund, the prices of gasoline will increase by about VND850-VND1,600 per liter.