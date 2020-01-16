Petrol prices marginally drop

The price of biofuel E5 RON92 slid VND36 per liter to VND19,845 per liter. The price of RON95 gasoline dropped VND77 per liter to VND20,913 per liter. The price of diesel oil 0.05S trimmed VND43 per liter to VND16,548 per liter. The price of kerosene lost VND50 per liter to VND15,535 per liter. Meanwhile, the price of mazut oil rose VND789 per kilogram to VND12,709 kilogram.



The ministries also ordered fuel traders to set up the fuel price stabilization fund at VND100 per liter for E5 RON92 gasoline, diesel oil and kerosene; at VND400 per liter for RON95 gasoline; and at VND0 per liter for mazut oil.



Fuel traders were allowed to tap the fund at VND200 per liter for E5 RON92 gasoline and diesel oil; and at VND150 per liter for kerosene.

By Ha My – Translated by Thanh Nha