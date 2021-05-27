Petrol prices remain unchanged in latest review

The prices of petrol are kept unchanged from 15:00 on May 27. (Photo: VNA) Accordingly, the retail price of bio-fuel E5 RON92 is not higher than VND18,426 (US$0.8), and that of RON 95-III is set at no more than VND19,531 per litre.



Meanwhile, the ceiling prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were VND14,774 and VND13,825, respectively.

The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices up to date with the global market.

The ministries decided to increase subsidies for petrol prices by VND400 VND – VND1,900 per litre to support local livelihoods and production.

Without using the petrol price stabilisation fund, the fuel prices could rise from VND37 – 1,782 per litre or kilogramme.

Vietnamplus