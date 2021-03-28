Petrol prices rise slightly in latest adjustment

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel rose VNA12D to 1VND7,851 (US$0.78) per litre at a maximum, and that of RON95 increased VND165 to VND19,046 per litre.

Diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, are now no more than VND14,243 and VND13,004 per litre, down by VND158 and VND169 VND, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of Mazut 180CST was capped at VND13,757 per kilogramme, down VND12.

According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been rising for 15 days, hence the upward adjustment.

They review fuel prices every 15 days to keep the domestic prices up to date with the global market.

Vietnamplus