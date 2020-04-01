Pig price falls to VND70,000 per kilo

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on March 31 had a working session with 15 leading livestock enterprises to call for businesses to bring the live hog price down from the current VND75,000 (US$3.17) to VND70,000 per kg as from April 1.



Most of businesses who participated in the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong have released documents on reducing the price of live hog to VND70,000 a kilogram since April 1.

Bringing down the price of live pig contribute to the protection of the pig production in the country, sharing benefits with consumers and ensuring the stability of the CPI, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

According to reporters of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, many retail spots have reduced pork prices on April 1, but some traditional markets and supermarkets have not because of the weak management of transport, supply chain, and retailers.

The price of live pig price drooped in supermarkets.



By Van Phuc - Translated by Kim Khanh