Explaining the price fall, Dong Nai Livestock Association on January 20 said that the market stabilization program and information about pork import permit have proved effective.



According to the Department of Industry and Trade, the pig herb in the province approximates 1.4 million ones, providing 7,000 pigs a day for the province and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Tien Minh – Translated by Phuong Ho