Pineapple price plummets in Tien Giang Province

On the afternoon of June 15, Mr. Tran Van Thai, a farmer in My Phuoc Town in Tan Phuoc District, said that this year, his family grew more than 6 hectares of pineapples and harvested about 30 tons of pineapples. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, traders merely bought a small volume of pineapples.



“Traders only buy moderately. Pineapples have been ripe, but there have been no buyers. Therefore, pineapples are piled up on the roadside to sell as many as possible. In previous years, pineapples fetched about VND7,000-VND8,000 per fruit. This year, the price is only VND2,000 per fruit, but there are still no buyers," Mr. Thai lamented.



The Women's Union of Tan Phuoc District collaborated with the district Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to organize many programs to support the consumption of pineapples for local farmers. Shortly, Tan Phuoc District will open a point of sale of agricultural products in Long Giang Industrial Park and some supermarkets in the province to support consumption for pineapple farmers.



Tien Giang Province has more than 15,000 hectares of pineapple plants. At present, in DT867 Street and some roads leading to Tan Phuoc District, farmers have poured pineapples on the roadsides for retail sales. Ripe pineapples are made into candies, pineapple juice, and food coloring by farmers with traditional methods, with the hope of retrieving a part of investment capital.





By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha