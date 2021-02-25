PM approves construction of three IPs

One of them is the Co Chien IP in Dai Phuoc commune in Cang Long district of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh.



The IP, covering nearly 200 ha, will be built at a cost of VND748.98 billion (nearly US$32.47 million), of which VND 112.35 billion comes from the investor.



Another is the 300-ha Tan Duc IP in Ham Tan district of the southern coastal province of Binh Thuan, invested by Sonadezi Binh Thuan JSC with an investment worth VND1.2 trillion.



PM Phuc also okayed the investment at Song Lo II IP in Vinh Phuc province in the north. It will be constructed on an area spanning about 165.66 ha with a budget of VND1.52 billion.



The Government leader asks authorities of relevant provinces to ensure the accuracy of information, statistics and assessment in line with the regulations, and guarantee the compatibility between the implementation of the projects and authorised planning.