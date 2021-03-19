PM approves project to maintain domestic market share of Vietnamese goods

The overall goal of the project for the 2021-2025 period is to develop the domestic market to contribute to promoting the production, sales, and consumption of Vietnamese goods by gathering resources to promote market development activities. The project focuses on organizing market development activities under the name "Pride of Vietnamese goods" and "The quintessence of Vietnamese goods" to achieve the goal of keeping the market share of key Vietnamese products with the ratio of above 85 percent in modern distribution channels, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores, mini supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms, and over 80 percent in traditional distribution channels, such as markets and groceries, and keeping the retail sales of the domestic economic sector accounting for 85 percent of the total domestic retail sales of goods.



Along with that, over 90 percent of Vietnamese consumers and enterprises will know about the Vietnam Goods Identification Program, and 100 percent of provinces and cities will replicate the model of Vietnamese goods point of sales under the name "Pride of Vietnamese goods" and "The quintessence of Vietnamese goods”.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Nha