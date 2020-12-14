PM attends launching ceremony of first major project in Thai Binh EZ

It is the first project to realise the Resolution adopted by the 20th provincial Party Congress and attract more investment into Thai Binh Economic Zone (EZ).



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than said the 50-year project costs over VND3.88 trillion (US$168 million) and covers a site of 588.8 hectares in Thuy Lien commune and Diem Dien town.



Once operational, it is expected to fuel Thai Binh’s socio-economic development and contribute to the growth of the Red River Delta and the whole country, he said.



Than suggested the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries and agencies soon approve a project on the Lien Ha Thai industrial, urban and service area and allow the province to continue establishing other industrial, urban and service areas in the Thai Binh Economic Zone.



The chairman also asked for speeding up site clearance and compensation for displaced residents, promptly addressing arising difficulties during implementation.



Spanning 30,583 hectares, the Thai Binh EZ covers 30 communes and one town in Thai Thuy and Tien Hai districts.



On October 28, 2019, the PM issued Decision No.1486 approving a master plan on the building of the Thai Binh EZ till 2040 with a vision to 2050.



According to the 20th provincial Party Congress’s Resolution, the building of the Thai Binh EZ into an economic driving force is a political task of top significance of the province for the 2020-2025 tenure and the next ones.



Earlier, on December 12, the PM attended and delivered a speech at a ceremony to inaugurate the monument of Uncle Ho with Vietnamese farmers in Thai Binh city.



