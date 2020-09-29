PM launches nationwide campaign to support businesses

The decision, which was issued at the end of last month, is considered a new push to support enterprises amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution that strongly affects the competitiveness of enterprises.



In order to continue to strongly spread this activity, the national programme to support enterprises to improve their efficiency in the 2021-30 period sets the goal of supporting enterprises on the basis of applying solutions of standards, technology, management systems, and improvement tools, contributing to increase the proportion of the total factor productivity (TFP) to economic growth, and quality improvement, efficiency and competitiveness of the economy.



In this programme, the Government has set a number of specific targets for the coming period. Specifically, in the 2021-25 period, it is targeted to have the harmonisation rate of the national standard system with international standards and regional standards reach about 65 percent.



It also targets training and certifying about 600 quality productivity experts at ministries, agencies, localities and enterprises.



In the 2026-2030 period, striving for the harmonisation rate to 70-75 percent and training and certifying standards for about 1,000 experts, of which about 200 experts are certified with regional and international qualifications.



To realise these goals, the Prime Minister will strengthen communication, specifically, it is necessary to promote guidance on the application of management systems, productivity and quality improvement tools, especially supportive tools for smart production and services in enterprises.



Along with that, building and developing a database of good productivity practices to serve businesses and other related databases; paying attention to the honour and reward of collectives and individuals with high achievements in productivity and quality activities; and encouraging enterprises to participate in the National Quality Awards.