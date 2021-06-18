Points of sale in quarantine areas proposed to resume operations soon





Accordingly, to ensure a smooth supply of essential goods, the Department of Industry and Trade asked for information on points of sale that are required to suspend operations temporarily for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic. The department also asked for the recommendations that need to be done to meet all conditions for consideration to allow the resumption of operations and the expected date to resume operations after meeting the requirements as recommended to help it implement solutions to stabilize the circulation of goods, food, and foodstuffs in the quarantine, blocked, and surrounding areas.By June 16, in HCMC, there were 46 points of sale, including convenience stores and supermarkets, having halted operations. Of which, 36 points of sale had to close because suspected Covid-19 cases entered the stores or points of sale are in the quarantine areas. There has been no information about the reopening day.

By Hai Ha – Translated by Gia Bao