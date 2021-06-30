Pork prices drop as output increases





This increase is because of the number of pork carcasses brought from Hoc Mon Wholesale Market, the largest wholesale pork market in Ho Chi Minh City, which has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Currently, the price of Grade-1 pork cuts is at VND80,000 per kilogram (kg), and that of sows is at VND50,000 per kg. Particularly at the systems of Saigon Co.op, thanks to the autonomy in supply, pork prices tend to decrease slightly by about VND3,000 per kg.Mr. Nguyen Ngoc An, CEO of Vissan Company, said that the company had increased the output from 600 to more than 1,000 pigs per day. Currently, Vissan has launched a promotion program, which lasts until the end of July this year, with direct discounts of 10-20 percent on many pork and Australian beef products for customers of supermarkets, such as Saigon Co.op and Vinmart.In the group of vegetables and fruits, the prices of vegetables and fruits at wholesale markets fluctuated slightly, depending on the type, but at supermarkets, the price remained stable. A quick report on the market situation on June 29 by the Department of Industry and Trade shows that the wholesale prices of vegetables at wholesale markets increased or decreased, depending on the item.Specifically, at Binh Dien wholesale market, the selling prices of most vegetables and fruits were stable, but some types of vegetables declined, such as Dalat lettuces from VND15,000 per kg to VND10,000 per kg and seedless limes from VND25,000 per kg to VND20,000 per kg.At the Thu Duc Wholesale Market, the selling prices of goods were stable, except for gourd, winter melon, and white French bean, which rose by about VND1,000 per kg. At traditional markets, the prices of most items, such as cattle meat, poultry meat, and seafood, were relatively stable, while vegetables and fruits alone surged by 10 percent compared to normal days.The main reason is that the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market is temporarily closed, causing the disturbance in the trading methods for vegetables and fruits in some markets, leading to price fluctuations.

By Hai Ha – Translated by Thuy Doan