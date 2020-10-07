Pork supply sufficient for demand at year’s end

According to Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien, in the first nine months of the year, export turnover of the agricultural sector has reached $30.05 billion, up 1.6 percent over the same period last year. After the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) came into effect, Vietnam's agricultural, forestry, and fisheries exports to the EU market reached $766.3 million. Of which, export turnover in August increased by 11.5 percent compared to that in July; export turnover in September jumped by over 30 percent compared to July, and the average export turnover in the last two months rose by over 20 percent.



Mr. Nguyen Xuan Duong, Acting Director of the Department of Livestock Production, said that animal husbandry has been recovering and repopulating quickly. Of which, the pig herd has gone up by 12 percent compared to that at the beginning of this year. With the current rate of pig repopulation, it is expected that pig herd will surge by 14 percent in the fourth quarter, fully meeting the consumption demand at the end of the year.





By Phuc Van – Translated by Gia Bao