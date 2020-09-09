Poultry prices go down because of oversupply

Specifically, industrial chickens fetch VND17,000-VND18,000 per kilogram, VND10,000 lower than the week before.



Chickens with colorful feathers are priced at VND21,000 – VND22,000 per kilogram while prices of pastured chickens are down to VND38,000 – VND48,000 per kilogram or a decrease of VND5,000- VND10,000 per kilogram compared to the early month.

Duck meat prices have gown down to VND40,000- VND41,000 per kilogram, an additional reduction of VND2,000 per kilogram. With the present prices, farmers suffer a loss of VND3,000- VND5,000 per kilogram.

The culprit of price decline is oversupply while demand is low. Moreover, people usually eat vegetarian diet in the seventh month of the lunar calendar; therefore, poultry consumption decreases significantly.





By Tien Minh - Translated by Anh Quan