During temporary layoffs, workers are entitled to receive the basic salary of VND4.42 million per person monthly.



Established in 1996, the firm has approximately 62,000 employees mostly women. Previously, the firm has laid off 2,800 employees due to impact of the coronavirus pandemic, its order dropped dramatically.

The company has asked workers to pause working in turn since April; however, the situation has not been better so the firm has had no choice but lay off 2,786 laborers on June 20.

By Thai Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan