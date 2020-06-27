Price of pigs in Vietnam cools down thanks to import of live pigs

The price of pigs in Binh Thuan Province even retreated to VND80,000 per kilogram. Moreover, many farms even sell pigs when their weight has merely reached 80 kilograms.



On June 26, the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) finished the inspection procedures for 500 commercial hogs imported from Thailand to Dong Hiep Farm in Dong Nai Province. This is the second batch of pigs arriving at the farm 14 days after the first batch of breeding pigs.



According to Thuy Duong Phat Company – the pig importer, on June 30, the third batch with 1,000 pigs will arrive at the farm. From now to the end of August this year, the company will continue to import nearly 120,000 commercial pigs.



Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of the MARD, affirmed that the import of live pigs must ensure benefits for farmers, distributors, and consumers. The MARD will create favorable conditions for enterprises to import porkers in the shortest time possible and with unlimited numbers. When the domestic pig herd is stable, the MARD will give one-month advance notice before stopping importing.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Thanh Nha